hamburger

Commodity Calls

Natural gas price might drop from current levels

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 01, 2022

MCX Natural gas futures could decline to ₹535

The natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) hit a high of ₹760 last week. But then, the contract could not extend the rally and has moderated to the current level of ₹626. To establish another leg of uptrend, the contract should breach ₹760 decisively i.e., the contract should see a daily close above ₹760. Until then, the likelihood of the contract seeing further drop in price will remain high.

From the current level, the natural gas futures could see a decline in price to ₹535. Although ₹600 is a support, the contract will most probably slip below this level to drop to ₹535. A breach of ₹535 can drag the contract to ₹500.

So, given the prevailing conditions, one can consider initiating short-term sell trades.

Short MCX natural gas futures

Traders can short MCX natural gas futures at the current level of ₹626 and add more shorts when price moves up to ₹655. Place stop-loss at ₹685. When the price dips below ₹600, revise the stop-loss down to ₹660. When the contract touches ₹535, liquidate half of the shorts, and tighten the stop-loss further to ₹585. Liquidate the remaining at ₹500.

Alternatively, one can consider buying natural gas 600-strike put option (600-PE) on the MCX. It is currently trading at around ₹47. Accumulate more when price drops to ₹35 so that the average price would be ₹41. Place stop-loss at ₹26.

Exit these positions at the prevailing price when the natural gas futures price drop to ₹535. By then the price of 600-PE would roughly be around ₹100.

Published on August 01, 2022
natural gas
futures and options
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you