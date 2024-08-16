Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell beyond the support at ₹170 early this month, extending the downtrend. Notably, the price has been on the fall since mid-June.
However, after slipping below the support at ₹170, the natural gas futures recovered quickly, reclaiming the ₹170-mark. This is giving some hope for the bulls. However, currently trading at ₹187, the contract faces a resistance at ₹195.
A breakout of ₹195 can confirm the reversal of the trend. While the long-term trend may remain down, a breach of ₹195 can turn the short-term outlook positive. In this case, natural gas futures can rally to ₹220, a resistance. At this level, the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides at this barrier.
However, if the contract resumes the downswing and falls below ₹170 again, it can drop deeper to ₹135.
Trading strategy
Stay on the sidelines for now. Buy natural gas futures on a breakout of ₹195. Place initial stop-loss at ₹185. When the contract rallies to ₹210, tighten the stop-loss to ₹190. Book profits at ₹220.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.