Natural gas to scale new heights; go long

Natural gas futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) broke out of the key resistance band of ₹465-480 on Monday and hit a multi-year high of ₹519.7 on Tuesday. The contract seems to be able to hold above the ₹500-mark and, going forward, it is expected to hit fresh highs.

Supporting the bullish argument, the cumulative open interest (OI) of all active natural gas futures on the MCX has almost tripled to 15,533 contracts as on Monday i.e., April 11, compared to 5,455 contracts on March 15. The latest leg of the rally began on March 15 from ₹355.2, meaning the futures has shot up by a little over 40 per cent in the last month. Also, there are no signs of a reversal, which places the bulls in a strong position.

But as with any breakout, there are chances for the contract to retest the price band of ₹465-480. Hence, we advise to accommodate this possibility in the trade plan. On the upside, considering the current momentum, the contract could rally to ₹575 within a couple of months.

Considering the above factors, traders can go long for half of the total intended quantity at current level of ₹515 and deploy the remaining when price drops to ₹480. Keep initial stop-loss at ₹458. Tighten the stop-loss to ₹495 when the contract surpasses ₹550. Liquidate all your longs at ₹575.