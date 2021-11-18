Near-term outlook is bearish for MCX-Nickel

BL Research Bureau

The Nickel Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been coming down continuously since the beginning of this week. The contract has declined by over 3 per cent so far this week. This leaves the near-term outlook bearish. It is currently trading at ₹1,487 per kg. There is room for further fall in the coming days. Resistance will be in the ₹1,500-₹1,520 region. Immediate support is at ₹1,470. As long as the contract trades below ₹1,520, the chances are high for the contract to break below ₹1,470. Such a break can drag the contract lower to ₹1,420 in the coming days.

Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on the rise at ₹1,505. Keep the stop-loss at ₹1,530. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹1,475 as soon as the contract moves down to ₹1,455. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹1,460 as soon as the contract falls to ₹1,440. Book profits at ₹1,425. The level of ₹1,420 is a strong trendline support.

There is a strong likelihood of the contract bouncing back from this support. Such a bounce can take the contract up to ₹1,470.

In case if the contract breaks below ₹1,420 it can come under more selling pressure. In such a scenario, the MCX-Zinc contract can tumble towards ₹1,370 thereafter.