Go long on MCX nickel futures Place stop-loss at ₹1,450

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
BL Research Bureau
Since July, the price band of ₹1,535 and ₹1,550 had been blocking the continuous contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) from moving beyond these levels. But a week ago, the contract managed to break out of this resistance band and marked a fresh high of ₹1,635.5 last week. Following this, there was a price drop, and the contract is currently trading around ₹1,550. Notably, the price band of ₹1,535 and ₹1,550 has now turned support post the breakout.
The 50-day moving average lies at ₹1,450, and as long as the contract lies above this, the trend will remain bullish biased. This is corroborated by the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) on the daily chart as they continue to stay on their respective positive territory. Thus price correction may not extend below ₹1,450. The contract will most likely resume the uptrend from the current levels and could retest the prior high of ₹1,635. A decisive break out of this level can lift the contract to ₹1,700 in the following weeks.
Hence, traders can consider going long (November futures) at the current level of ₹1,550 and add long if the price moderates to ₹1,505. Place initial stop-loss at ₹1,450. Liquidate 50 per cent of the position when the price appreciates to ₹1,635. Shift the stop-loss upwards to ₹1,540 and look to exit the remaining at ₹1,700.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...