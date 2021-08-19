Short crude oil futures on rallies

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The continuous contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which began the recent rally in November 2020 from about ₹2,540, extended the upward movement in 2021 as well. Even though the contract faced resistance at about ₹4,900, which resulted in the price seeing a moderation twice from that level between March and May this year, it broke out of that level in June. The futures kept rallying and marked a fresh high of ₹5,733 in early July. But since then the contract has been weakening as it started losing momentum.
The contract dropped to ₹4,870 in the latter half of July from where it attempted to resume the uptrend. However, it could not go beyond ₹5,500 where the bears again overpowered bulls, resulting in the another decline. Nevertheless, the support at ₹4,870 continued to provide cushion and until Wednesday, the contract was hovering above this price level. While prolonged consolidation could have given a chance for the bulls the recover, the selling pressure built up over the past few trading sessions dragged the contract below the key level of ₹4,870.
Substantiating the bear trend, the 21-day moving average (DMA) has slipped below the 50-DMA; relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) are in their respective bearish territory. Hence, the crude oil futures is likely to drop further but there could be a corrective rally. So, traders can sell the contract on rallies with stop-loss at ₹5,000. It could fall to ₹4,530 and possibly to ₹4,400.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A curation of pictures of the great Indian monsoon that sets off a series of events across the country
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...