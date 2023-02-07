Three weeks ago, lead futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) faced resistance at ₹193 and reversed the trend downwards. Thus, the resistance band of ₹192-195 held well in blocking the bulls.

Currently trading at around ₹185, the price action hints at more decline. While ₹180 is a minor support, we expect the bears to drag the contract below this level, possibly to ₹173. A breach of this support can turn the medium-term trend bearish where the price could fall to ₹160.

That said, if the contract regains positive momentum and breaks out of ₹195, it can rally past ₹200 to touch ₹210.

Trade strategy

Given that the resistance band of ₹192-195 successfully stopped the bulls and stayed valid since September 2021, the likelihood of a decline is high.

Traders can consider going short on lead futures at the current level of ₹185 and add more shorts if the price goes up to ₹188. Place stop-loss at ₹195 initially. Tighten the stop-loss to ₹184 when price slips below ₹180. Exit the shorts at ₹175.