Short-term trend bearish for MCX cotton

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The cotton continuous futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has been in a short-term downtrend since it recorded a new high at ₹27,830 per bale (of 170 kg) early in August this year.
During second week of August, the contract slipped below the 21-day moving average and continued to trend below this average.
On Monday, the contract fell 1.6 per cent witnessing selling pressure and breached the key support at ₹26,000 as well as the 50-day moving average.
Extending the down-move, the contract had recorded an intra-day low at ₹24,820 and has trimmed the loss to 1.8 per cent in the last trading session and was trading at around ₹25,300 levels. Since the contract bottomed out at ₹15,000 in March 2020 it has been in a long-term uptrend.
Medium-term trend is also up for the contract. But the short-term trend is down. The contract trades well below the 21- and 50-day moving averages. It has an immediate support at ₹24,500; a decisive close below this base can pull the contract down to ₹24,000 and then to ₹23,500 over the medium-term.
On the other hand, near-term resistance is placed at ₹26,000 which can limit the upside for the contract. An emphatic upward breakthrough of ₹26,000 can witness a corrective up-move to ₹26,600.
To alter the short-term downtrend, the contract needs to break above ₹26,600. In that case, it can extend the up-move to ₹27,000 and then to ₹27,400 levels over the medium term.
