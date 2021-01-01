Commodity Calls

Soybean sees fresh breakout

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on December 31, 2020 Published on January 01, 2021

For 2019-20, output has declined by 15 per cent to 93 lakh tonnes   -  Bloomberg

Between April and September this year, the price of futures contract of soybean on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was largely held within ₹3,700 and ₹4,000. But in early October, the contract gathered enough strength to establish a rally that took it out of the trading range, i.e. the futures broke out of the crucial level of ₹4000.

The bull trend stood intact, and consequently, the January futures contract of soybean marked a high of ₹4,571 in mid-November. However, this price level acted as a strong resistance and unable to extend the rally, the uptrend started to lose momentum. What followed was a price decline wherein the contract marked a low of ₹4,224 before three weeks.

But the support at ₹4,225 stood strong, and eventually, the trend reversed and it has been rallying over the past couple of weeks. After pausing for a short while near the prior high of ₹4,571, the contract broke out of this level and registered a fresh high of ₹4,621 on Thursday, turning the outlook positive.

 

Considering the above factors, traders can initiate fresh long positions in NCDEX-Soybean with stop-loss at ₹4,500 and look for a target of ₹4,775.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 01, 2021
oilseeds and edible oil
technical analysis
soyabean
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.