Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is on a decline over the past few sessions. It fell off the resistance at ₹275. Therefore, the contract has been rejected between ₹270 and ₹280 for the second time in as many months. Hence, the uptrend is facing strong resistance.
The 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the prior downtrend lies at ₹270 and ₹280 is a notable barrier. So, the price region between ₹270 and ₹280 is a considerable resistance band. The current fall is likely to extend to ₹250, an important support.
If bears drag the contract below ₹250, it can be a strong bear signal. In such a case, zinc futures might see a quick fall to ₹230, a support. A breach of this can result in the contract dropping to ₹205. The price band of ₹200-205 is a support against which the contract can rebound.
On the other hand, if zinc futures recover from the current level of ₹260 and break out of ₹280, it can establish another leg of uptrend, which can potentially take the contract to ₹300 quickly. However, as it stands, the possibility of this appears low.
Trading strategy
Although the chances for zinc futures falling to ₹250 is high, the risk-reward ratio is unfavourable now. So, traders can wait and go short if the contract rises to ₹270. Target and stop-loss can be ₹250 and ₹280 respectively.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.