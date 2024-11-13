Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been charting a sideways trend since early October. The November contract has been oscillating between ₹275 and ₹290.

The contract has been facing selling pressure since the beginning of this week. Consequently, it slipped below the support at ₹275 on Wednesday, turning bearish.

The prevailing price action indicates that zinc futures might drop to ₹255 in the near-term. Support below ₹255 can be spotted at ₹242.

On the other hand, if the contract recovers from the current level of ₹273, it can face a barrier at ₹ 285 and ₹290. Only a clear breach of ₹290 can turn the trend bullish. In such a case, the price can rise to ₹320 or even to ₹340, notable resistance levels.

Trade strategy

Since zinc futures has started to exhibit bearish bias, traders holding long positions can consider exiting.

Go short now at ₹273 with a stop-loss at ₹285. When the price falls to ₹260, tighten the stop-loss to ₹268. Book profits at ₹255.