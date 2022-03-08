Consider fresh buys in MCX copper

The uptrend in continuous futures contract of copper on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began after it hit a low of ₹336 in March 2020. The bull trend lost momentum after price reached ₹810 in May 2021. Since then, the futures has been tracing a broad sideways trend i.e., it has been oscillating between ₹685 and ₹810.

But last week, it broke out of the resistance and closed at ₹840.3. This has significantly increased the chances of the contract appreciating further. While it hit a fresh high of ₹886 on Monday, it is currently hovering around ₹850. Going forward, the contract could decline and retest the resistance-turned-support level of ₹810 before rallying past ₹886 and touch ₹900.

The contract could even rally to ₹935. But note that a break below ₹810 can weaken the bulls which could lead to a possible price correction to ₹760.

Nevertheless, given that the major trend is bullish and the contract has seen a breakout of late, one can consider fresh buys on MCX copper futures.

Traders can go long at current level of ₹850 and accumulate more when price drop to ₹810. Keep stop-loss at ₹780. Whether the contract drops to ₹810 and moves up or start rallying without a dip, one can a shift the stop-loss to ₹840 when the contract decisively breaches ₹886. Liquidate the longs when price touches ₹935.