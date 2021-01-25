Daily rupee call: 73 holds the key

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The rupee (INR) ended last week marginally higher at 72.97 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.06 against the dollar (USD). Today, it has opened at 72.95 and thus it is trading above the important level of 73. Appreciation from here can take the domestic currency to 72.75 – its nearest resistance. The subsequent resistance is at 72.50. But if INR slips below 73, it can weaken to 73.15. Support below this level is at 73.25.
The Indian currency has been supported well by foreign inflows. According to data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), the net investments of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) stands at ₹18,440 crore for the month so far. Notably though, only equity has positive inflows (net inflow of ₹24,469 crore) whereas debt and hybrid segments have seen net outflows. Nevertheless, as long as the overall money flow is positive, it can help the rupee gain ground against the dollar.
Data shows that the foreign reserves held by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at $584.2 billion as on January 15, 2021. This has gone down by $1.8 billion over the preceding week. However, total reserves are near an all-time high and this is a positive factor for the local currency.
The dollar index closed with a loss last week, as the rally was blocked by the resistance band of 90.80 and 91 and it fell subsequently. As a result, it wrapped up the week at 90.24 versus the preceding week’s close of 90.77. The overall trend remains bearish and as long as it trades below 91, the likelihood of a recovery will be low. Today, after opening flat, it is trading near 90.15. While the nearest support is 90, a breach of this level can further drag the index down to 89.80 and 89.50 and this can be positive for the Indian currency.
The rupee, after closing marginally above 73 last week, managed to open above this level, retaining the upward bias. If it can sustain above 73, a leg up can be expected from current levels. Supporting this, the dollar index hints at a possible decline in the dollar. Given these factors, traders can be cautiously bullish for the day and buy INR with tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.00 and 73.15
Resistances: 72.75 and 72.50
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...