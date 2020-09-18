Daily Rupee call: Buy if INR rallies above 73.3

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The rupee (INR)yesterday settled marginally lowerat 73.65 versus its previous close of 73.52 against the dollar (USD). But INR managed to close above the support of 73.7 despite trading below it briefly. Today, INR began the session on the front foot by opening with a gap-up at 73.47. The nearest hindrance that the domestic currency will face is at 73.3. Subsequent resistance levels are at 73.15 and 73. But if the local currency gives up the gain and depreciates, 73.5 can be a support. Below that level, support levels are at 73.7 and 74.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were sellers yesterday as the market was a bit wobbly. The net outflow on Thursday stood at ₹250 crore (equity and debt combined). But for the week, the FPIs remain net buyers. On the other hand, more selling by them can weigh on the rupee.
The dollar index declined yesterday and closed lower at 92.9 against the previous close of 93.2. It continues to hover at the 21-day moving average and the price action indicates that the index can stay in a sideways trend for the day. While 94 is a substantial resistance on the upside, 92.7 is an important support from the short-term trend perspective. A break below this level can drag the index towards the support at 92.15 and 92. A fall in the dollar is positive for the Indian currency.
The rupee, after beginning the session with gap-up, continued its rally and is now testing the resistance of 73.3. So, even though the bias is positive, traders can buy rupee with tight stop-loss if it breaks out of 73.3.
Supports: 73.5 and 73.7
Resistances: 73.3 and 73.15
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Sponsors no longer have access to cricket-crazy fans, and this has had a chilling effect on the billion-dollar ...
A patient in a Covid-19 ward in Delhi NCR finds strength, affection and inspiration in the health workers who ...
It’s the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This week’s quiz is all about its first ...
When life gives you IPL, play to the pavilion
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...