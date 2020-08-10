Daily rupee call: Buy INR above 74.9

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The rupee (INR) settled with a minor loss last week, as it ended the session at 74.93 versus its previous week’s close of 74.81 against the dollar (USD). Nevertheless, the Indian currency remains within the range between 74.7 and 75 and unless either of these levels is breached, it cannot be expected to trend either way.
If the domestic currency takes support at 75 and rises, the resistances that it is likely to face are at 74.8 and 74.7. A breakout of 74.7 can attract more buying interest in the rupee, possibly taking it to 74.5. On the other hand, if the domestic unit slips below the support of 75, it can depreciate to 75.1 and 75.3
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have been positive in the first week of the month. The net inflows so far stand at ₹11,304 crore (equity and debt combined). While this can largely be attributed to a block deal in one particular stock, the inflows are anyway positive for the rupee. Notably, the inflow in July stood at ₹3,301 crore.
India recorded yet another all-time high in foreign reserves. The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India last Friday showed that FX reserves stand at $534.6 billion as on July 31. This is a substantial increase of $11.9 billion in the period of one week i.e. between July 24 and July 31. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of reserves, was up by $10.3 billion to $490.8 billion, from $480.5 billion during the corresponding period. The value of gold holdings increased by $1.5 billion to $37.6 billion.
The dollar index closed flat last week and price action in the daily chart indicates that it might be heading towards a sideways trend between 93.5 and 94. So, even though the major trend is bearish, the index should break below 93.5 to confirm the next leg of downtrend. Until then, the index might continue to consolidate.
The rupee has been flat since the session open and is hovering around 74.9. Even though the risk-reward ratio favours a long position, go long only if INR decisively moves past 74.9. Place stop-loss at 75.1
Supports: 75 and 75.1
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.7
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...