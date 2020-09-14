Daily Rupee call: Buy rupee in declines

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
The rupee (INR) last week ended at 73.53, with a loss of 39 paise against the dollar (USD). Thus, on a weekly basis, the local currency closed below the key support of 73.5– a bearish indication. But today, it has opened higher at 73.39. If the rupee strengthens from the current level it is likely to face resistance at 73.15. Subsequent resistance is at 73. On the other hand, if INR depreciates below 73.5, the immediate support is at 73.7. A break below that level can drag it to 74.
Foreign Portfolio investors (FPI) have net bought ₹349 crore so far in the current month, as per the data by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). However, the equity segment, which witnessed an impressive net inflow of ₹47,080 crore in August, has seen a net outflow of ₹3,510 crore this month. Notably, the debt segment is witnessing positive net monthly investments (₹1,422 crore) after six months. Going ahead the trend might change for the month. So, as long as the overall foreign flow is positive, it can help strengthen the rupee.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday shows that the total foreign reserves increased to a new all-time high of $542 billion as on September 4, it increased by $0.6 billion between August 28 and September 4. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by a marginal $0.3 billion to $498.3 during the corresponding period. The value of gold holding went up to $37.5 billion, an increase of $0.3 billion. The foreign reserves has been increasing at a considerable pace and higher reserves is positive for the Indian currency.
The dollar index gained by about 0.7 per cent last week as it closed at 93.33 versus the preceding week’s close of 92.72. Importantly, it stays below the key barrier of 94 and until this level is breached, the likelihood of a sustainable rally is low. The index has begun today’s session marginally lower. Currently trading near 93.2, the nearest support levels are at 92.85 and 92.5.
The rupee, after opening with a gap-up, is trading with a positive bias. Also, the dollar index is below the key resistance. Hence, for intraday, traders can go long in INR in declines with stop-loss at 73.5.
Supports: 73.4 and 73.5
Resistances: 73.15 and 73
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...