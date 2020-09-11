Daily rupee call: Go long above 73.4

The EQC offers a powerful yet zero-emission choice
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The rupee (INR) settled with a gain of 14 paise at 73.46 yesterday, against the previous close of 73.6 against the dollar (USD). Today, it has opened on a flat note and is currently trading within the range between 73.4 and 73.5. If INR depreciates below the support of 73.5, it will most likely decline to 73.7. Support below that level is at 74. But if the local currency strengthens and rallies above 73.4, it can potentially advance to 73.15.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), who have been sellers during the week, pumped money into the domestic market yesterday. Net inflows on Thursday stood at Rs 838 crore (equity and debt combined). However, for the whole week, the net flow was about minus Rs 1,160 crore. If the FPIs resume buying, the rupee could strengthen against the dollar.
The dollar index closed on a flat note yesterday at 93.34, after making an intra-day low of 92.7. It rebounded, taking the support of the 21-day moving average. But the bulls have more work to do as the resistance at 94 is the trend defining level. A solid breakout of that level can turn the outlook positive. But until then, the rallies may not be sustainable. Currently trading at 93.27, support levels can be spotted at 92.85 and 92.5
Though the rupee is currently trading within the range between 73.4 and 73.5, it could be inclined to advance as long as it trades above the support level of 73.5. But since 73.4 can be a hindrance, traders can go long in INR with a tight stop-loss if it moves above 73.4.
Supports: 73.5 and 73.7
Resistances: 73.4 and 73.15
Merc to launch electric SUV in the Indian market soon
The S-Class takes the lead in extensive digitisation and breaks out new safety features for rear occupants
The best in the M series, and quiet all-rounded
That’s the freelancer’s dream — but how often does reality match the vision?
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
With the six-month moratorium coming to an end, here’s what you need to know
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) at ...
₹1090 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1080106611051120 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed ...
The Malayalam author’s impressions of the Capital are a far cry from the visuals presented in the glossy pages ...
The title of Pankaj Mishra’s new book refers to Western intellectuals who assumed that their societies were ...
Foot-stomping masterpieces are often misrepresented, especially during election season
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...