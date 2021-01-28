Daily rupee call: Indian unit can weaken today

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
After opening flat at 72.94 against the dollar (USD) on Wednesday, the rupee (INR) rallied in the first half of the session. But after marking the day’s high at 72.78, the local currency depreciated and by the end of the session had given up almost all the intra-day gains and closed at 72.92.
Following this, the Indian currency has opened today’s session with a gap-down at 73.13 i.e., about 0.3 per cent lower compared to yesterday’s close. Thus, it has slipped below the 73.00-mark and is currently trading near the support of 73.15. A breach of this level can drag INR to 73.25. Support below this level is at 73.40. But if it gains, 73.00 can be a substantial resistance to break. Subsequent resistance levels are at 72.75 and 72.50.
On Wednesday, the market came under pressure and witnessed a considerable sell-off. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained sellers and net outflow stood at a considerable ₹1,688 crore (equity and debt combined). This has taken the net outflow for the week to about ₹2,450 crore. Despite this, INR was holding steady. However, if the outflows continue, it could lose out to the downward pressure at some point.
The dollar index bounced off the support band of 90.00 and 90.15 to rally on Wednesday. It ended the day at 90.65, gaining about half a per cent for the day. Today, it has opened marginally higher and is currently trading at around 90.75. The nearest resistance it faces is at 91.00, a breakout of which can result in a sharp rally.
But the price action shows a sideways range of 90.00 and 91.00 and so, unless the index moves out of the range, nothing can be said with certainty. If it can carry over yesterday’s positive momentum and breach 91.00, it can weigh on the Indian currency.
The rupee has opened today’s session on a weak note and it looks to be inclined to a downward move. After a gap-down open, it is hovering at 73.15. Since this is a support, traders can short INR below this level with a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.25 and 73.40
Resistances: 72.50 and 72.75
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...