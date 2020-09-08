Daily rupee call: INR likely to trade with bearish bias

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The rupee (INR) lost 20 paise against the dollar (USD) yesterday as it ended the session at 73.34 versus 73.14 – the previous trading day’s close. Following this, it opened Tuesday’s session with a considerable gap-down at 73.62.
Thus, the local currency has slipped below the support band of 73.4 – 73.5. If it sustains below this, it can drift towards the subsequent support at 73.7. A break below 73.7 can turn the short-term outlook negative, potentially taking the exchange rate of the USDINR to 73.85. But if the INR strengthens and moves above 73.4, it can probably advance to 73.15.
Foreign Portfolio Investors’ (FPIs) were equally split yesterday, resulting in a near zero net fund flow. While the buying amounted to Rs 3,496 crore, they sold assets worth Rs 3,503 crore, and so the net flow stood at minus Rs 7 crore (equity and debt combined). While the strong FPI fund flow has been positive for the rupee in recent weeks, sluggish activity can take the sheen off the Indian currency.
The dollar index closed marginally above the 21-day moving average and the resistance of 93. If it can sustain above that level, it can possibility extend the upward move towards the resistances at 93.4 and 94. The key level for the index is 94 and it should break out of that level to establish a sustainable rally.
Consequent to the gap-down open, the rupee has slipped below the important support levels of 73.4 and 73.5. Below these levels, the influence of bears can be more and so INR might trade with a negative bias for the day. Hence, traders can initiate fresh rupee short positions with stop-loss at 73.4.
Supports: 73.7 and 73.85
Resistances: 73.4 and 73.15
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...