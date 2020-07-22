Daily Rupee call: INR might retain the upward bias

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Retaining the bullish bias, Rupee (INR) has opened higher today at 74.57 compared to yesterday’s close of 74.74. But immediately after the open, INR moderated slightly and now hovers around the resistance level of 74.65. If the local currency to able to decisively move above this level, it can appreciate to 74.5 and might advance to 74.35. But if the resistance at 74.65 stops the bulls, it could drag the exchange rate to 74.8. Below this level is the crucial support of 75.
A significant Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) buying was seen on Tuesday. Since they have largely been net sellers for the month, it added pressure on the domestic unit. But a net inflow of ₹2,265 crore (equity and debt combined) might indicate that FPI money have started to come in especially considering that the net inflow in the last two days amount to nearly ₹4,000 crore. This can have a positive impact resulting in the rupee gaining against the dollar.
Dollar index:
The dollar index witnessed a considerable fall yesterday as it posted a loss of nearly three-fourth of a per cent. It is currently testing the support of 95.15. While 95 can be the nearest support, the critical support is at 94.65 – its one-year low. If this level is breached, the index might see another sharp downswing, which can lift the Indian currency against the greenback.
Trade strategy:
As rupee registers higher highs and higher lows since past one week and now that the dollar index in hinting at a bear trend in dollar, the chances of INR gaining from current levels looks high. So, traders can buy rupee on minor intraday correction with stop-loss at 75.8.
Supports: 74.8 and 75
Resistances: 74.5 and 74.35
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...