Technical Analysis

Daily Rupee call: INR might weaken further

Akhil Nallamuthu | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

BL Research Bureau

The rupee (INR), after gaining marginally on Monday, has opened today’s session on a flat note against the dollar (USD). The local currency has begun at 75.48 versus yesterday’s close 75.58 and the year-to-date loss of INR is now at 5.7 per cent.

The domestic unit has an immediate resistance at 75.4; a breakout of this level can lift the rupee to 75.15. On the other hand, if it weakens, it is likely to depreciate to 75.6, below which it could decline to 75.8.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), who have been net buyers this month, sold domestic assets yesterday. The net outflow yesterday stood at ₹1,937 crore (equity and debt combined). However, over the past several sessions, FPIs have been pumping in money and so yesterday’s sell-off could be temporary.

Dollar index:

The dollar index was sluggish yesterday as it continues to chart sideways trend. Hovering around 97.5, it has a substantial hurdle at 97.75. While the breakout of this level can result in a sharp up-move, the index can be biased to a downward motion until it remains below 97.75.

Trade strategy:

The rupee that opened higher today is facing a resistance at 75.4, from where it declined twice in the past week, indicating that the resistance is strong. On the back of this, traders can short INR with a tight stop-loss for today.

Supports: 75.6 and 75.8

Resistances: 75.4 and 75.15

Published on June 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
technical analysis
rupee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
EID-Parry (₹286.7): Buy