Daily Rupee call: Momentum favouring the rupee

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The rupee (INR), which was making gradual progress for most part of last week, faced a wave of selling pressure on Friday, resulting in a sharp fall against the dollar (USD). Consequently, the local currency ended the week at 73.46 versus previous week’s close of 72.65, posting a weekly loss of 1.1 per cent.
Extending the loss, the rupee opened with a considerable gap-down today at 73.77. Nevertheless, the strength of the bears seem to have diminished at this stage as INR has closed the gap by moving up. If it can appreciate further, it can face hurdles at 73.15 and 73.00. Subsequent resistance is 72.80. On the other hand, if the bears regain traction and start dragging down the rupee again, it can find support at 73.70. Below this level, there is a support in the band between 73.80 and 73.90.
Also read: Daily rupee call: Rupee slips below 73; might end the day with a loss
Even though there was outflows towards the end of February, the net investments of the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) was significantly positive for the month. Compared to January’s ₹14,631 crore, the net inflow in February stood at ₹24,013 crore. Foreign inflows has been a major supportive factor for the rupee and if this trend continues, it can easily regain the lost ground.
The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows that the foreign exchange reserves are at healthy levels. Although there is no significant increase as per the latest numbers, at $583.9 billion, the reserves in the RBI’s kitty is large enough to combat any potential volatility in the exchange rate of USDINR.
The dollar index, which was largely flat over the past week, rose steeply on Friday to end the week with a gain of 0.6 per cent. Today, after a minor gap-down open, the index has been inching up gradually and is now trading around 90.80. However, it faces a considerable resistance at 91.00, a breakout of which can attract considerable buying interest. Above 91.00, the resistance is at 91.50. Key supports from the current level are at 90.50 and 90.00.
The rupee, despite a gap-down open, has been gaining quickly. It has covered up the gap and is now trading around 73.30. The momentum looks to be in favour of the rupee and is likely to appreciate further. Also, the dollar index is facing a hurdle. So, traders can buy rupee for intraday with a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.40 and 73.50
Resistances: 73.15 and 73.00
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...