Daily rupee call: Re could gain ground against dollar

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
During the last session, the rupee (INR) settled lower by 8 paise against the dollar (USD), closing the session at 74.27 after making an intraday low of 74.33. Nevertheless, the local currency has opened with a gap-up at 74.13. If INR appreciates from the current level, it will face a hurdle at 74. Above that level, 73.85 could be the resistance. But if weakens, immediate support levels are at 74.3 and 74.5.
Foreign inflows look to be steady even as the market was down on Thursday. The net investments of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) yesterday stood at Rs 1,180 crore (equity and debt combined). Consistent FPI inflows can help the rupee stay firm against the dollar.
The dollar index, which opened with a gap-up in the last session, weakened towards the end of the session, posting an intra-day loss. Thus it has registered a loss for six straight trading sessions. Even today, the index inched down and is currently hovering at the support of 92.2. Since the price action is exhibiting a bearish bias, the likelihood of the index breaking below this support is high. While 92 is the nearest support below 92.2, the index will most likely decline to 91.75.
The rupee opened today’s session on the front foot and has gained by 13 paise so far. Also, the dollar index hints at a further decline, indicating that the dollar is likely to trade lower today. Considering these factors, traders can be bullish on the rupee today and initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 74.3.
Supports: 74.3 and 74.5
Resistances: 74 and 73.85
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...