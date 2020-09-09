Daily Rupee call: Rupee may bounce off 73.7

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
The rupee (INR) ended the session with a loss of 0.35 per cent at 73.6 on Tuesday versus the previous day’s close of 73.34. A close below the support level of 73.5 could hold a bearish precedent for the near-term. Today, beginning at 73.68, INR has its immediate support at 73.7. If it depreciates below this level, it could possibly decline to 74. But if the local currency sees a recovery, it might face hindrance at 73.5 and 73.4.
The market witnessed a sell-off in the second half of yesterday’s session. Data shows that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) sold a significant amount of domestic assets. The net outflow on Tuesday was Rs 1,056 crore (equity and debt combined). If this trend continues, the Indian currency can come under pressure against the dollar.
The dollar index gained nearly one per cent yesterday and closed at 93.54. It is currently hovering around the important level of 93.5. Further advances will be uphill, with a significant hurdle at 94. The 50-day moving average lies at that level, making it a strong resistance. But a break-out of 94 can turn the outlook positive, where the index could probably rally to 94.65 and then 95.15. Until then, sustainability of the rally will be in question.
The rupee has a support at current levels and according to the dollar index chart, the trend has not turned completely in favour of the greenback. So, for intraday, rupee can be expected to gain from current levels. Hence, traders can buy the rupee with a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.7 and 73.85
Resistances: 73.5 and 73.4
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...