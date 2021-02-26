Daily rupee call: Rupee slips below 73; might end the day with a loss

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Faced with stiff resistance at 72.30, the rupee (INR) depreciated against the dollar (USD) in the last session and ended the day lower by 10 paise. The local currency, which opened on a flat note at 72.30 in the last session, saw a considerable sell-off wherein it marked an intra-day low of 72.52 before closing the session at 72.42 versus 72.32 – its Wednesday close.
Following this, the local currency has opened significantly weaker today i.e., it has opened with a gap-down at 73.06, about 0.8 per cent lower compared to its previous close. Since the rupee has now slipped below the support of 73.00, bears might look to seize this opportunity to drag it down further. Immediate support from the current levels are at 73.15 and 73.30. On the other hand, if the local currency moves up recouping its losses, it is likely to face hurdles in the form of resistance in the band between 72.90 and 72.80.
Even as the market ended on a positive note yesterday, interest from foreign portfolio investors (FPI) was subdued yesterday. That is, net investments on Thursday stood at ₹188 crore, which is a very low amount compared to the recent trend. If the foreign inflows decrease, the rupee might lose one of its significant supports and might start losing considerable ground against the dollar.
The dollar index witnessed a volatile session yesterday. After declining and marking an intraday low of 89.68, the index recovered and closed above the key support of 90.00, showing that there is a good volume of buying at lower levels. It has opened on the strong foot today and is now trading around 90.40, where the 50-day moving average coincides. If this level is breached, we can expect a rally, where the dollar index could appreciate to 91.00 – a resistance level. Subsequent resistance is at 91.50.
Though the rupee has opened with a gap-down and has slipped below the key level of 73.00 and is trading lower by about 0.9 per cent as against yesterday’s close, it has already made a significant move for the day. Given the circumstances, despite the rupee looking bearish, rather than initiating fresh shorts at current levels, traders can wait for an intraday corrective rally to go short. Maintain a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 73.15 and 73.30
Resistances: 72.90 and 72.80
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...