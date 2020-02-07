Daily Rupee call: Tread with caution as rupee consolidates

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
The rupee (INR) witnessed a flat session yesterday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent, which was on the expected lines. It closed at 71.19 versus its previous close of 71.21 against the dollar (USD).
The level of 71.1 has been acting as a resistance for the rupee since the beginning of the week and it has been struggling to break that level. This might result in the local currency facing downward pressure. On the other hand, 71.3 has been acting as a support for past few trading sessions. Thus, rupee seems to be consolidating between 71.1 and 71.3 and unless it breaches either of these levels, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed.
Dollar index:
Extending the recent bull run, the dollar index closed with a gain yesterday – its fourth consecutive close in the green. It is currently retesting the resistance i.e. its previous high at 98.5 levels. If the index rallies past that level, the nearest hurdle is seen at 98.7, above which the resistance is at 99.15. On the downside, the nearest support is at 98. Subsequent support is at 97.5.
Trade strategy:
The rupee has opened lower in today’s session at 71.27 against its previous close of 71.19. Thus, it continues to stay within 71.1 and 71.3 and so from the perspective of trading, it is recommended to stay on the sidelines until the exchange rate breaks either of these levels.
If rupee breaks out of the resistance 71.1, one can buy rupee with a tight stop-loss; whereas, if rupee breaks below the support at 71.3, go short.
Supports: 71.3 and 71.6
Resistances: 71.1 and 71
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...