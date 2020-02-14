Daily rupee call: Tread with caution

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
The rupee (INR) on Thursday witnessed considerable volatility against the dollar (USD). The domestic currency, after weakening in the first half of the session, rallied in the latter half and recouped its intraday loss. On close-to-close basis, the rupee stayed flat where it closed at 71.31 versus its previous close of 71.33.
If the buying momentum continues, the rupee can advance to 71.2 today. Above that level, the resistance is at 71.1. On the other hand, if the local currency faces downward pressure, 71.4 will act as a good support. Subsequent support is at 71.5.
The dollar index continues its strong rally and could most likely appreciate to 99.5. Notably, 99.67 is the 52-week high. Above that level, the index can rally to the psychological level of 100. But if the index witnesses a correction, the support levels are spotted at 98.7 and 98.5.
The rupee is currently trading at 71.32, between two key levels 71.2 and 71.4. From the risk-reward perspective, new positions are not recommended at this level. Traders can either buy rupee with a tight stop-loss if the exchange rate moves to 71.4, or short rupee with a tight stop-loss if the exchange rate moves to 71.2. Stay on the sidelines until then.
Supports: 71.4 and 71.5
Resistances: 71.2 and 71.1
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...