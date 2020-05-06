Daily Rupee call: Tread with caution

Are we ready for the ‘New Normal’ workforce?
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
Opening on a weaker note, the rupee (INR) is moving towards the support band between 75.9 and 76 against the dollar (USD). Until the domestic currency stays above that level, the likelihood of further decline will be low. But on the upside, 75.6 has been acting as a considerable resistance, and the rupee must breach this level to establish a rally.
On Tuesday, after opening higher, the local currency gave up the gains during the first half of the session. However, the downside was arrested at 75.73, from where is firmed up a little, ending the session slightly higher at 75.63; prior close was at 75.71.
Yesterday, the rupee managed to shield itself from the effect of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) selling. The net outflow of FPI was nearly ₹1,060 crore (equity and debt combined). But it can be increasingly difficult for the rupee to hold on if more selling is witnessed.
Dollar index:
The dollar index has been rallying for the past two sessions and is currently trading at 99.8. But it remains within the consolidation range between 98.8 and 100.9. So, the index needs to break out beyond 100.9 to establish a firm uptrend.
Trade strategy:
The rupee has been moving in a sideways trend for the past few trading sessions, and unless it breaches either 75.6 or 76, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed. So, traders can stay on the fence until then.
Supports: 75.9 and 76
Resistances: 75.6 and 75.2
It’s time now for companies to have a Chief Wellness Officer in the executive committee
A one-man mission invokes Gandhian principles to make renewable power a household agenda. Preeti Mehra reports
How ACs should ideally be run during the pandemic
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Voltas at current levels. The stock has been in ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...