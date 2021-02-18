Daily Rupee call: Wait for INR to move out of 72.70 and 72.80 range

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR), after opening with a considerable gap-down at 72.92 in the past session, it recouped some of its losses and ended the session at 72.75 versus preceding day’s close of 72.69 against the dollar (USD). But today, the local currency has opened flat at 72.76. From the current level, 72.70 and the 72.80 are the immediate resistance and support level respectively, and today’s intraday movement can depend on which of these levels is breached first.
A breakout of 72.70 can turn the intraday bias bullish, possibly lifting the rupee to 72.50 whereas a downward breach of the support at 72.80 can weigh on INR dragging it towards the crucial support of 73.00.
Even though the market was under a bit of pressure the last session, the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained bullish. The net investments on Wednesday stood at ₹1,008 crore and thus, the net inflow for the week now stands at ₹3,386 crore. As long as the inflows are strong, the rupee is less likely to depreciate.
The dollar looked bullish the last session, and as a result, the dollar index gained half a per cent and closed at 90.95 versus Tuesday’s close of 90.51. Today, it has opened flat and is staring at the resistance at 91.00. If this level is breached, it can appreciate to 91.50, but a fall from here can pull the dollar index back to 90.50.
The rupee opened flat today and is trading in the band between 72.70 and 72.80. The trend for the day can remain uncertain until INR stays within these levels. On the other hand, the dollar index faces a hurdle, raising doubts over the continuation of yesterday’s rally. Considering these factors, traders can stay on the fence now and initiate trade a with a tight stop-loss along the direction of the break of the range 72.70 and 72.80.
Supports: 72.80 and 73.00
Resistances: 72.70 and 72.50
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...