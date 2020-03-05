Daily Rupee call: Initiate rupee shorts on rallies

Cloudwalker Burst TV Soundbar: Powerful and pleasing
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
The rupee (INR) had to undergo a very volatile session on Wednesday. Despite this, the Indian currency closed marginally higher at 73.22 after making a low of 73.63 against the dollar (USD). The previous close was 73.3. The rupee continues to be the weakest Asian currency this week, losing 1.45 per cent against the dollar. Year-to-date, it has declined by 2.6 per cent.
The one-year forward spread of USD-INR currency pair, that went up to 302 points yesterday, decreased to 296 points by the end of the trading session. Further reduction in spread can be a favourable factor for the domestic unit. Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) seems to be on a selling spree since the beginning of the week. FPIs net sold ₹3,821 crores yesterday, equity and debt combined, as per National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data. With this, the net sales for the week stands at ₹11,863 crores. The outflow will certainly have an impact on the rupee.
With a close at 73.22 on Wednesday, the rupee remains below the important level of 73 and as long as it stays so, the likelihood of further decline will be more. Support levels can be found at 73.3 and 73.5 whereas resistances are at 72.9 and 72.46.
After posting loss during multiple sessions, the dollar index recovered slightly on Wednesday as it closed at 97.34 against the previous close of 97.15, which is a considerable support. Currently trading at 97.3, the index is trading within two key levels at 97.15 and 97.75 and a break of either of these levels will confirm the next leg of trend.
The rupee has begun today’s session lower at 73.41 compared to yesterday’s close of 73.22. As the local currency is in a downtrend and it is trading below 73, traders can take a bearish view. Initiate fresh rupee short positions on rallies with 72.9 as stop-loss.
Supports: 73.5 and 73.85
Resistances: 73 and 72.9
The audio system offers rich, deep sound for a decent price
Create spectacular video in next to no time
One might think the Chinese company BBK had its hands full managing all its multiple brands and sub-companies.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Investors can bargain-hunt for blue-chips and continue with their mutual fund SIPs
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Power Grid Corporation at current levels.
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...