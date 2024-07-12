₹1622 • HDFC Bank
1600
1560
1650
1685
Go short only below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1653 • Infosys
1640
1610
1665
1680
Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be placed at 1645
₹459 • ITC
455
450
462
466
Wait for a rise. Go short at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 463
₹305 • ONGC
303
300
307
313
Go long on a break above 307. Keep the stop-loss at 306
₹3163 • Reliance Ind.
3140
3120
3210
3240
Wait for dips. Go long at 3145. Keep the stop-loss at 3130
₹856 • SBI
849
843
860
870
Go short on a reversal from 860 with a stop-loss at 862
₹3923 • TCS
3890
3865
3940
3960
Go short on a break below 3890. Keep the stop-loss at 3905
24406 • Nifty 50 Futures
24240
24100
24425
24520
Go long on a break above 24425. Keep the stop-loss at 24390
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
