₹1622 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1560

1650

1685

Go short only below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1653 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1610

1665

1680

Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be placed at 1645

₹459 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

455

450

462

466

Wait for a rise. Go short at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 463

₹305 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

303

300

307

313

Go long on a break above 307. Keep the stop-loss at 306

₹3163 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3140

3120

3210

3240

Wait for dips. Go long at 3145. Keep the stop-loss at 3130

₹856 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

849

843

860

870

Go short on a reversal from 860 with a stop-loss at 862

₹3923 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3890

3865

3940

3960

Go short on a break below 3890. Keep the stop-loss at 3905

24406 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24240

24100

24425

24520

Go long on a break above 24425. Keep the stop-loss at 24390

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

