₹1641 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1600

1655

1680

Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1810 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1785

1825

1860

Go long above 1825. Stop-loss can be placed at 1815

₹466 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

462

459

470

472

Go short now and at 469. Stop-loss can be kept at 471

₹322 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

319

316

323

327

Go long only above 323. Stop-loss can be placed at 321

₹3002 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2985

2960

3030

3070

Wait for a rise. Go short at 3025 with a stop-loss at 3040

₹878 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

873

866

882

889

Go long only above 882. Stop-loss can be placed at 880

₹4286 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4260

4230

4300

4350

Go short on a break below 4260. Keep the stop-loss at 4270

24517 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24350

24200

24620

24800

Go long only above 24620. Stop-loss can be kept at 24580

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

