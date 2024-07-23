₹1641 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1600
1655
1680
Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1810 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1800
1785
1825
1860
Go long above 1825. Stop-loss can be placed at 1815
₹466 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
462
459
470
472
Go short now and at 469. Stop-loss can be kept at 471
₹322 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
319
316
323
327
Go long only above 323. Stop-loss can be placed at 321
₹3002 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2985
2960
3030
3070
Wait for a rise. Go short at 3025 with a stop-loss at 3040
₹878 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
873
866
882
889
Go long only above 882. Stop-loss can be placed at 880
₹4286 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4260
4230
4300
4350
Go short on a break below 4260. Keep the stop-loss at 4270
24517 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24350
24200
24620
24800
Go long only above 24620. Stop-loss can be kept at 24580
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
