₹1645 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1655
1670
Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1645
₹1246 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1220
1260
1275
Go long on a bounce from 1240 with a stop-loss at 1230
₹420 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
416
413
422
424
Go short now and at 421. Keep the stop-loss at 423
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
163
169
170
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 164
₹2434 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2400
2450
2465
Go short below 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2435
₹574 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
572
569
578
581
Go long now and at 573. Keep the stop-loss at 571
₹3200 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3190
3170
3210
3230
Go short on break below 3190 with a stop-loss at 3195
18179 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18150
18090
18220
18300
Take fresh shorts below 18150. Stop-loss can be kept at 18180
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
