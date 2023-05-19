₹1645 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1655

1670

Go short below 1640. Stop-loss can be kept at 1645

₹1246 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1240

1220

1260

1275

Go long on a bounce from 1240 with a stop-loss at 1230

₹420 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

416

413

422

424

Go short now and at 421. Keep the stop-loss at 423

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

163

169

170

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be placed at 164

₹2434 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2400

2450

2465

Go short below 2425. Keep the stop-loss at 2435

₹574 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

572

569

578

581

Go long now and at 573. Keep the stop-loss at 571

₹3200 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3190

3170

3210

3230

Go short on break below 3190 with a stop-loss at 3195

18179 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18150

18090

18220

18300

Take fresh shorts below 18150. Stop-loss can be kept at 18180

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

