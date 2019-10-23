Today's Pick: GHCL (₹212.2): Buy

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of GHCL at current levels. The stock found support at ₹178.5 which is its 52-week low in late August, after a medium-term downtrend from the May high of ₹277. Subsequently, the stock changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily price rate of change indicator and the daily relative strength index. Since then, the stock has been on a short-term uptrend.
Following a corrective decline, it took support at around ₹200 last week and resumed the uptrend. On Tuesday, the stock gained 5.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume breaching its 21- and 50-day moving averages. With this rally, the stock is likely to continue to trend upwards.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past five trading sessions. The daily as well as the weekly RSI are charting upwards in the neutral region. Besides, both the daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are hovering in the positive terrain implying buying interest.
The stock can trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹221 and ₹225 in the short term. Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹207.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism