Dollar gains momentum on Fed outcome

The US dollar has seen a strong surge in the past week. The rally was triggered by the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. The Fed reiterated that the stimulus in the form of asset purchases will end by March. On the interest rate front, the central bank had said that it will be appropriate to increase the rates soon as inflation is staying well above 2 per cent and the labour market is also strong. In addition to this, the Fed had also said that the process of reducing its balance sheet will begin after starting to increase the interest rate.

The US dollar index got a boost after the Fed meeting and broke above the crucial level of 97. That, in turn, dragged the euro down to below the key support level of 1.12. On the domestic front, the strength in the US dollar dragged the Indian rupee sharply below 75 during the week.

On the data release front, the Institute of Supply Management’s (ISM) Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data on Tuesday and the non-farm payroll and unemployment numbers on Friday are key to watch this week. For the euro, the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting outcome is due on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if the ECB will also turn hawkish following the Fed meeting outcome last week.

Dollar index: Bullish

The much-awaited break above 97 on the dollar index (97.22) has happened. This keeps the broader bullish outlook intact. Immediate support will be at 96.85. While the index sustains above this support, a rise to 98 is possible in the near term. The level of 98 is a strong resistance and can hold on its first test. A pull-back from 98 can drag the index down to 97 or even 96.50 in the coming weeks.

However, the broader outlook will continue to remain bullish. As long as the index stays above 96, the chances are high for it to break 98 and see a rise to 100-101 in the coming months.

Euro: Bearish

The prolonged sideways consolidation in the euro (1.1151) has come to an end. The currency has broken its 1.12-1.14 range on the downside as expected. This keeps our broader bearish view intact. Any bounce above 1.12 from here will be short-lived as fresh sellers are likely to emerge in the 1.1250-1.1300 region and cap the upside. As such, the view is bearish for the euro to fall to 1.1050-1.10 in the coming weeks.

From a medium-term perspective, the current fall in the euro can extend up to 1.08 before bottoming out.

Yields: Can consolidate

The US 10Yr Treasury (1.77 per cent) yield surged to a high of 1.88 per cent after the outcome of the Fed meeting and had come off from there to close the week at 1.77 per cent. The overall outlook is bullish. However, the yields can consolidate in the 1.7-1.9 per cent range for some time before witnessing a fresh rise. From a bigger picture, 1.65 per cent is a strong support. As long as the 10Yr Treasury yields remain above 1.65 per cent the outlook is bullish to see 2 per cent and even higher levels in the coming months.

Rupee: Can weaken further

The Indian rupee (75.04) fell sharply below 75 after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome. It made a low of 75.30 on Thursday and had managed to recover slightly from there to close the week at 75.04.

The sharp fall below 74.75 last week has confirmed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the charts. This is a bearish pattern and strengthens the case to see further fall in the rupee. Resistance will now be in the 74.80-74.70 region. The neckline support of the inverted head and shoulder pattern is also coming around 74.70. As such it will be difficult for the rupee to strengthen beyond 74.70 immediately.

Support is at 75.50-75.60 and it can be tested in the near term while the rupee trades below 74.70. A strong break below 75.60 will then pave way for a fresh fall to 76 and even 76.50 in the coming weeks.

Rupee watch The outlook is bearish while below 74.70 to see 75.50-75.60 in the near term