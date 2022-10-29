The US dollar index got beaten down badly last week. The strong rise in the US equity indices took the sheen off from the greenback as a safe haven. The dollar index remained under pressure since the beginning of the week. It fell breaking below the key support level of 111 and made a low of 109.52. The index has managed to bounce from this low and close the week at 110.75, down 1.12 per cent.

Data watch

The GDP data (advance estimates) showed that the US grew at a rate of 2.5 per cent in the third quarter. This indicates a recovery and has reduced the concerns of a recession. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) – the US Federal Reserve’s gauge for inflation, has risen back sharply in September after having fallen in the last few months. The US PCE rose 5.15 per cent (year-on-year) in September from 4.89 per cent a month ago.

Fed’s policy decision

The sharp rise in the PCE is likely to keep the aggressive rate hike path of the US Fed intact. The central bank’s policy meeting outcome is due on Wednesday. A 75 basis points (bps) is largely factored in the market. Will the Fed surprise with a 100-bps rate hike? We will have to wait and watch. Also, it will be important to see if the Fed is hinting at any slow down in the pace of rate hikes, going forward. As per their forecast released in September, the rest of 2022 will see 125-bps rate hike and 2023 will see only one rate hike. The Fed meeting outcome is likely to keep the market volatile.

Under pressure

The fall to 110 on the US dollar index (110.75) has happened. Although it has bounced back from the low of 109.52, the index might face resistance around 112. A crucial support is at 109. A strong break below 109 will indicate a top in place and a trend reversal. Such a break will turn the outlook bearish and drag the dollar index down to 107-106 and even lower in the coming weeks. To avoid this fall, the dollar index has to sustain above 109 and rise past 112. We will have to wait and watch.

Resistance holds

The euro (EURUSD: 0.9965) rose to parity against the greenback, but has come down failing to sustain higher. The currency made a high of 1.0094 and fell back to close the week at 0.9965, up 1.04 per cent.

Immediate support is at 0.99. If the euro manages to sustain above this support, the chances are high for it to revisit 1.00 levels again this week. A sustained rise past parity is needed to gain the bullish momentum and rise further up towards 1.04 in the coming days.

On the other hand, if the euro breaks below 0.99, it can fall to 0.9830 and 0.9780. In that case, the chances of rising above parity will reduce.

Rupee watch The bias on the charts is positive for the rupee to break 82 and strengthen towards 81.50-81.30

Loses momentum

The upmove in the US 10Yr Treasury yield (4.01 per cent) has lost steam. The yield fell sharply last week and made a low of 3.89 per cent. Although the yield has bounced from the low and closed just above 4 per cent, it will have to be seen if it can sustain or not.

Immediate resistance is at 4.1 per cent. A strong rise past this is needed to ease the downside pressure and rise back to 4.3 per cent again. Crucial support is at 3.9 per cent. A break below it will increase the downside pressure. Such a break can drag the 10Yr Treasury yield down to 3.65-3.6 per cent. The outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting could be key in deciding the next move for the yield.

Room to strengthen

The Indian Rupee (82.47) continues to oscillate in between 82 and 83. The currency has closed at 82.47 in the onshore. It has closed slightly higher at 82.26 in the offshore segment. Although the weekly charts leave an unclear signal, on the daily charts the bias is tilted in favour of the rupee.

Support for the Indian rupee is at 82.50-82.55. If it manages to sustain above this support, the chances are high for it to break 82 in the coming days. Such a break can take the rupee up to 81.50 and 81.30 in the near term.

On the other hand, if the rupee fails to break above 82, it can continue to remain in the 82-83 range for some more time.