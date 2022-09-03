Global 360: Is there more room left for the dollar to rise?

The rally in the US dollar continues. The US dollar index surged to a 20-year high and tested 110 last week. A strong surge in the US Treasury yields aided to greenback to retain its bullish momentum. The fall after the US job numbers on Friday was short-lived. The index dipped to a low of 108.9 and then rose back to close the week at 109.6, up 0.56 per cent.

The US added 315,000 jobs to its non-farm payroll in August. The unemployment rate inched up to 3.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent a month ago.

Dollar Index: Bullish

The outlook remains bullish. The US Dollar index (109.6) has an immediate support at 109. Next support is at 108. As long as the index sustains above 108, the chances are high for it to break above 110. Such break can take the index up to 111 in the near term.

If the index declines below 108, though less likely, a corrective fall to 107-106.50 can be seen.

The medium-term outlook is also bullish. We retain our view of the dollar index targeting 114 in the coming months. The level of 114 is a strong resistance. As such, there is a strong likelihood of the index reversing lower from around 114.

Euro: Ranged with a bearish bias

The euro (EURUSD: 0.9951) has been stuck in a narrow range over the last couple of weeks. The currency is oscillating between 0.9890 and 1.090.

The broader trend is down. As such, the chances are high for the euro to break the current range below 0.9890. Such a break can trigger a fresh fall to 0.9800-0.9770 initially. Thereafter, a corrective bounce to 1.00-1.01 cannot be ruled out.

From a medium-term perspective, the current down-trend can target 0.96-0.95 on the downside and then possibly bottom out.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday will be a key event to watch. The outcome of this meeting may cause volatility in the euro.

Treasury yields: Bullish

The US 10Yr Treasury yield (3.20 per cent) has risen breaking above the intermediate resistance at 3.1 per cent. This keeps the overall bullish outlook intact. Inability to see a sustained rise above 3.2 per cent can trigger a corrective fall to 3.1 per cent or even 3 per cent in the near term.

However, the broader picture will remain bullish. A fresh rise from 3.1 per cent or 3 per cent will have the potential to take the yield above 3.2 per cent. As such, we retain our overall bullish view of seeing 3.4-3.5 per cent on the 10Yr Treasury yield in the coming weeks.

Rupee watch Rupee is likely to remain below the 79.30-79.20 resistance and fall to 80.25-80.35

India Rupee: Upside restricted

It was a volatile week for the Indian Rupee (USDINR:79.80). The domestic currency tested the support at 80.10 and then reversed sharply higher to touch 79.29 on the upside. However, the rupee failed to gather momentum and gave back almost all the gains to close the week at 79.80 in the onshore market. In the offshore, the currency has closed slightly higher at 79.71.

Strong resistances are at 79.30 and 79.20. Rupee has to break above 79.20 to strengthen towards 79 and 78.80. But that looks less likely. We expect the rupee to remain below the 79.30-79.20 resistance zone. We expect the rupee to weaken towards 80.25-80.35 in the near term.

The bigger picture is also looking weak. The strength in the dollar index is likely to drag the Indian rupee down to 81 in the coming weeks.