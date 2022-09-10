Global 360: Short-term correction likely as the dollar retreats

The US dollar index rose initially to make a high of 110.79 on Wednesday. But thereafter the index reversed lower giving back all the gains and close lower for the week. The index fell sharply to make a low of 108.36 and then managed to bounce back from there to close the week at 109, down 0.48 per cent. A bounce in the euro in the second half of the week dragged the greenback lower.

Hawkish central banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week increased their policy rates by 75 basis points (bps). This aided the euro to move above parity against the US dollar. The ECB also mentioned that it will continue to hike the interest rates in the upcoming meetings also in order to bring down the inflation.

Earlier in the week, the US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, in an interview reiterated that the central bank will retain its aggressive stance in raising the interest rates. This has kept the doors widely open for another 75-bp hike in its next meeting scheduled on September 21.

The development over the last week clearly indicates that the global central banks will continue to remain hawkish and proceed with their aggressive rate hikes to bring down the inflation.

Dollar Index: Corrective fall likely

The reversal from the high of 110.79 is just a corrective fall within the overall uptrend. The broader picture for the dollar index (109) continues to remain bullish. However, for the near term, there is room for the current corrective fall to extend further.

Support is at 108. A break below it can drag the index down to 107 and even 106.5 in the next couple of weeks. The index has to make a strong close above 110, to regain bullish momentum and rise to 111 and higher levels again.

From a bigger picture, 106.5-106 is a strong support zone. As long as the index trades above 106, the broader bullish view of seeing 112 and 114 on the upside will remain intact.

Euro: Still ranged

The euro (EURUSD: 1.0042) has risen above parity last week, but the currency is still in a sideways consolidation. Also, the broader picture remains weak. Strong resistances are at 1.01 and 1.02. So, any further rise from can be capped either at 1.01 itself or at 1.02.

As long as the euro stays below 1.01 and 1.02, the view is bearish to test 0.98-0.9760 in the short term. From a big picture perspective, the euro can fall up to 0.96-0.95 over the medium term before a reversal is seen.

Treasury yields: Resistance coming up

The rally in the US Treasury yields continue. The US 10Yr Treasury yield (3.31 per cent) has risen breaking above the key resistance level of 3.2 per cent. The region between 3.25 and 3.2 per cent will now act as a good support.

The outlook is bullish to see 3.45-3.5 per cent well ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting next week. The outcome of the US Fed meeting on September 21 could decide whether the 10Yr Treasury yield can break above 3.5 per cent or not.

The 10Yr yield will come under pressure only on a break below 3.2 per cent. In that case, a fall to 3.1 and 3 per cent is possible.

Rupee watch Rupee can strengthen to 79.30 in the near term on the back of the dollar weakness

India Rupee: Near-term bullish

The Indian Rupee (USDINR: 79.58) is managing to hold above the psychological 80-mark. The weakness in the US dollar has aided the domestic currency to recover slightly last week.

Considering the room in the dollar index to fall further from here, the rupee can rise towards 79.30 this week. If it manages to break above 79.30, it can strengthen further towards 79.10 or even 78.95.

However, the chances of the rupee breaking above 78.95 is very less. The broader picture will remain bearish to see a decisive break below 80 and a fall to 81-81.50 over the medium term.