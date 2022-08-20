Global 360: US dollar regaining momentum?

The US dollar gained fresh momentum last week. The dollar index surged 2.4 per cent breaking above the key resistance level of 107. It has closed the week on a strong note at 108.17. The euro, on the other hand, tumbled 2.16 per cent. It has closed just above parity at 1.0037.

High hopes in the market that the US Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes aided the Treasury yields to move higher last week. That in turn pushed the greenback higher. However, there is more time left for the next Fed meeting which is scheduled on September 21. It will have to be seen whether the US economic data releases until then will support the Fed to remain aggressive or not. For now, market is factoring in at least a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in September. Some are anticipating another 75-bp increase.

This week, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s inflation gauge, data release is due on Friday. The outcome of this data release can influence the yields and, in turn, can have an impact on the dollar movement as well.

Dollar Index: Bullish

The dollar index (108.17) has surged breaking above the key near-term resistance level of 107 last week. The support at 105 has held very well. The strong rally last week marks the resumption of the overall uptrend.

Strong support will now be in the 107-106.8 region. As long as the dollar index sustains above this support zone, the outlook will remain bullish. A revisit of the previous high of 109.3 looks likely now. A break above it can take the index up to 110-111 in the short term.

This also keeps the long-term bullish view of seeing 114 on the upside in the coming months intact.

Euro: Bearish

The Euro (EURUSD: 1.0034) traded under pressure all through the week. The currency has tumbled well beyond 1.0150 and is now heading down towards 1.00-0.9950, again in line with our expectation.

The outlook remains bearish. Resistances are at 1.0135 and 1.0200. A fall to 0.98-0.9780 can be seen in the coming weeks. Thereafter, a corrective rally is possible. The long-term trend is also down. The current fall has the potential to drag the euro down to 0.96-0.95 eventually in the coming months, where the currency can possibly find a bottom.

Rupee watch Crucial support is at 80.10. A break below it will trigger a fresh fall to 80.80 and 81

Treasury yields: Resistance ahead

The US 10Yr Treasury yield has risen well and closed on a strong note last week. It is at 2.97 per cent. Immediate resistances are at 3.03 and 3.1 per cent. A strong break and a weekly close above 3.1 per cent will be a very bullish signal. In that case, the 10Yr Treasury yield will gear up to revisit 3.5 per cent on the upside in the coming weeks.

Strong support is in the 2.9-2.88 per cent region. The yield will come under pressure again only on a strong break below 2.88 per cent. But that looks less probable at the moment.

Rupee: Under pressure

The Indian rupee (USDINR: 79.78) has weakened further last week. It has closed at 79.78 in the onshore market and much lower at 79.92 in the offshore segment. The price action on the chart indicates that the Indian rupee is under renewed pressure.

The chances are high for the rupee to break below 80 in the coming days. A key support is at 80.10. But the rupee is unlikely to sustain above this support. A break below it will pave way for a fresh fall to 80.80-81 in the coming days.

If the rupee manages to recover from 80.10, the upside can be limited to 79.70 – an important near-term resistance.