Global 360: Will dollar index resumes its upmove?

The US dollar index has broken its 97.70-99.45 range on the upside as expected. This range breakout has taken the index up by 1.9 per cent in the last two weeks. The dollar index has risen above the psychological 100-mark and has closed at 100.50 for the week. The strength in the greenback dragged the euro and the Indian rupee lower last week. The euro fell below the key level of 1.08. It made a low of 1.0758 and has managed to bounce slightly from there and close at 1.08. The India rupee fell below 76 and has closed 76.18 on the spot market. In the offshore segment, the rupee has extended the fall and has closed the week at 76.30.

Dollar index: Can rise further

The broader bullish view on the US dollar index (100.5) remains intact. However, there is an immediate resistance at 101 which might hold on its first test. A corrective fall from 101 can take the index down to 100 or 99.5. Strong support is in the broad 99.50-99 region. As such, the corrective fall is likely to be limited to 99.50 or 99. A fresh leg of rally from the 99.50-99 support zone will have the potential to take the dollar index up to 102.50 in the next couple of months.

The level of 102.50 is a very crucial resistance that can halt the current rally. A pull-back from there and a subsequent fall below 100 thereafter could turn the outlook bearish from a bigger picture.

Euro: Bearish

The euro (EURUSD: 1.08) has broken its 1.09-1.1150 range on the downside. Though an intra-week break below 1.08 was seen, the currency has managed to bounce back from the low of 1.0757.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its policy rate unchanged at zero per cent. The central bank confirmed that it will end its Asset Purchase Programme (APP) by the third quarter of this year. However, the ECB did not leave any hint of its rate hike plans and that failed to support the euro. Market expects the ECB to begin raising the interest rates as soon as it ends the bond purchases.

The euro looks vulnerable to fall below 1.08 again. Strong resistance will now be in the 1.0950-1.10 region. A decisive break below 1.08 can drag the euro down to 1.06 and even 1.04 in the coming weeks.

Treasury yields: Resistance ahead

The US Treasury yields continue to surge. The 10-Yr (2.83 per cent) Treasury yield has risen sharply breaking above the key resistance level of 2.65 per cent. It has room to test 2.9-3 per cent in the coming days. The region between 2.9 and 3 per cent is the next crucial resistance zone. It is important to see if the yield can breach the 3 per cent mark or not. A strong break above 3 per cent can see an extended rise to 3.2-3.4 per cent. On the other hand, a pull-back from 3 per cent can take the 10-Yr Treasury yield down to 2.8-2.6 per cent again. As such, the price action in the 2.9-3 per cent region will need a close watch.

Rupee: Loses momentum

The India Rupee (USDINR: 76.18) broke above 75.70 and strengthened as expected in the week earlier. But last week, the domestic currency lost momentum and reversed lower giving back most of the gains.

Rupee watch Rupee will have to break above 76 to regain strength and rise towards 75.50 and 75.20 again

Immediate support is at 76.20 and then the next one is in the 76.40-76.50 region. A test of these support earlier next week is highly possible. A break below 76.50 will increase the downside pressure and drag the rupee down to 77. It will also keep the rupee under pressure to break 77 and extend the fall to 77.30 and 77.50 in the coming weeks.

Important resistance will now be at 76. The rupee will have to breach this hurdle to regain strength and rise back towards 75.50 and 75.20.