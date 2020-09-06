Technical Analysis

Go Figure

| Updated on September 06, 2020 Published on September 06, 2020

This CEO of a company is optimistic about the future of his business operations with new Covid-19 test kit. Name the personality.

Send your response to blgofigure@gmail.com. One correct response received before Wednesday wins ₹2,000 and the winner’s name will be published the next week.

Last week’s question: This political consultant and counsellor to her country’s president recently announced her resignation. Name the personality.

Last week’s answer: Kellyanne Conway, Counsellor to Donald Trump

The Winner: Mohan Bapat

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 06, 2020
technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.