Technical Analysis

Daily Rupee call

Go long in rupee with stop-loss at 72

Akhil Nallamuthu, BL Research Bureau | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

Rupee started the day at weak note crossing beyond 71.50. File Photo   -  Reuters

The rupee (INR) gained marginally in yesterday’s session against the dollar (USD). It closed at 71.88 versus its previous close of 72. The local currency thus manages to hold above the critical support of 72. As long as rupee stays above that level, chances for further weakness is low.

On the upside, 71.65 will act as a hurdle. Above that level, the resistance can be spotted at 71.5. On the other hand, if it weakens, the price area between 71.88 and 72 will act as a substantial support band.

Dollar index

The dollar index continued its correction in yesterday’s session where it declined to 98.97 against its previous close of 99.36. Currently the index is trading near the support level of 99. If it moderates further, 98.7 will act as a support, below which 98.5 is a considerable support. But if the index regains traction, it can rise to the crucial level of 100.

Trade strategy

The Indian currency has opened with a gain today, at 71.74 against the previous close of 71.88. Until the domestic currency remains above 72, chance of strengthening is more. So, traders can go long in rupee for intraday with stop-loss at 72.

Supports: 71.88 and 72

Resistances: 71.65 and 71.5

Published on February 26, 2020
currency value
technical analysis
rupee
