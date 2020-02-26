Go long in rupee with stop-loss at 72

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
The rupee (INR) gained marginally in yesterday’s session against the dollar (USD). It closed at 71.88 versus its previous close of 72. The local currency thus manages to hold above the critical support of 72. As long as rupee stays above that level, chances for further weakness is low.
On the upside, 71.65 will act as a hurdle. Above that level, the resistance can be spotted at 71.5. On the other hand, if it weakens, the price area between 71.88 and 72 will act as a substantial support band.
The dollar index continued its correction in yesterday’s session where it declined to 98.97 against its previous close of 99.36. Currently the index is trading near the support level of 99. If it moderates further, 98.7 will act as a support, below which 98.5 is a considerable support. But if the index regains traction, it can rise to the crucial level of 100.
The Indian currency has opened with a gain today, at 71.74 against the previous close of 71.88. Until the domestic currency remains above 72, chance of strengthening is more. So, traders can go long in rupee for intraday with stop-loss at 72.
Supports: 71.88 and 72
Resistances: 71.65 and 71.5
