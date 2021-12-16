Go long on guarseed

The price of guarseed futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a decline since the final week of October. Therefore, the January expiry declined from about ₹7,240 and made low of ₹5,600 a couple of weeks back. Although, since then, the contract has been appreciating and has crossed over ₹6,000-mark and is now hovering around ₹6,200.

Early in the month, we had recommended buy in the range of ₹5,700-5,750 with a stop-loss at ₹5,480. Going forward, one can retain the long positions as the price action hints at further appreciation. So long as the contract stays above ₹5,500, the trend will be bullish biased.

Corroborating the bullish outlook, the RSI and MACD on the daily chart are showing fresh positive signs. Moreover, the number of outstanding opening interest (OI) of the futures contract has increased over the past two weeks accompanied by price rally – a bullish sign.

Hence, the contract can be expected to rally past our earlier target of ₹6,400 and could touch ₹6,650 in about two to three weeks. The contract can even rally to ₹7,000.

Given the above factors, traders holding the long positions can continue to hold and can revise the target to ₹6,650. Maintain stop-loss at ₹5,800.

For fresh trades, one can initiate longs at current levels and accumulate when contract drops to ₹6,050. In this case, too, stop-loss can be placed at ₹5,800. However, one can shift the stop-loss to ₹6,200 when the contract crosses over ₹6,400. Liquidate entire position at ₹6,650.