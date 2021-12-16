Go long on guarseed

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The price of guarseed futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been on a decline since the final week of October. Therefore, the January expiry declined from about ₹7,240 and made low of ₹5,600 a couple of weeks back. Although, since then, the contract has been appreciating and has crossed over ₹6,000-mark and is now hovering around ₹6,200.
Early in the month, we had recommended buy in the range of ₹5,700-5,750 with a stop-loss at ₹5,480. Going forward, one can retain the long positions as the price action hints at further appreciation. So long as the contract stays above ₹5,500, the trend will be bullish biased.
Corroborating the bullish outlook, the RSI and MACD on the daily chart are showing fresh positive signs. Moreover, the number of outstanding opening interest (OI) of the futures contract has increased over the past two weeks accompanied by price rally – a bullish sign.
Hence, the contract can be expected to rally past our earlier target of ₹6,400 and could touch ₹6,650 in about two to three weeks. The contract can even rally to ₹7,000.
Given the above factors, traders holding the long positions can continue to hold and can revise the target to ₹6,650. Maintain stop-loss at ₹5,800.
For fresh trades, one can initiate longs at current levels and accumulate when contract drops to ₹6,050. In this case, too, stop-loss can be placed at ₹5,800. However, one can shift the stop-loss to ₹6,200 when the contract crosses over ₹6,400. Liquidate entire position at ₹6,650.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...