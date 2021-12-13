Go long on MCX zinc at current levels

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The outlook for the Zinc (₹280 pe kg) futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has turned bullish.
The strong downtrend in place since mid-October, seems to have ended. The contract formed a strong base above ₹260 per kg all through November. The bounce from a low of around ₹265 last week, signals the beginning of a fresh leg of upmove. It also indicates that the sharp fall from the October high of ₹327 is just a correction within the overall uptrend.
As such, the long-term uptrend that has been in place since March 2020, is still intact. The contract can rise to ₹285-₹290 in the coming days. A further break above ₹290 will then pave the way for a test of ₹300-₹310 on the upside. Traders can initiate fresh long positions at current levels.
Accumulate longs on dips at ₹276. Keep the stop-loss at ₹269. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹283 as soon as the contract moves up to ₹289. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹288 as soon as the contract rises to ₹296. Book profits at ₹300.
The rise to ₹300 will be negated if the contract breaks below ₹270 decisively. Such a break can drag it to ₹265. From a long-term perspective, the level of ₹265 is the crucial trend line support. The contract will have to break below ₹265 decisively in order to signal a trend reversal and turn bearish.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...