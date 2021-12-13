Technical Analysis

Go long on MCX zinc at current levels

Gurumurthy K | Updated on December 13, 2021

As long as the MCX zinc contract is below ₹280, the likelihood of more decline in price is high   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Futures contract gearing up for fresh rally

The outlook for the Zinc (₹280 pe kg) futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has turned bullish.

The strong downtrend in place since mid-October, seems to have ended. The contract formed a strong base above ₹260 per kg all through November. The bounce from a low of around ₹265 last week, signals the beginning of a fresh leg of upmove. It also indicates that the sharp fall from the October high of ₹327 is just a correction within the overall uptrend.

As such, the long-term uptrend that has been in place since March 2020, is still intact. The contract can rise to ₹285-₹290 in the coming days. A further break above ₹290 will then pave the way for a test of ₹300-₹310 on the upside. Traders can initiate fresh long positions at current levels.

Accumulate longs on dips at ₹276. Keep the stop-loss at ₹269. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹283 as soon as the contract moves up to ₹289. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹288 as soon as the contract rises to ₹296. Book profits at ₹300.

The rise to ₹300 will be negated if the contract breaks below ₹270 decisively. Such a break can drag it to ₹265. From a long-term perspective, the level of ₹265 is the crucial trend line support. The contract will have to break below ₹265 decisively in order to signal a trend reversal and turn bearish.

Published on December 13, 2021

