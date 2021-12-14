Go short on MCX crude oil

The January futures contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began the downtrend in the final week of October after failing to extend the rally beyond ₹6,200. The sell-off was very sharp and the contract made a low of ₹4,710 in early December.

While it recovered from this low, it is currently testing the 21-day moving average (DMA) at ₹5,450. The futures also face a strong hurdle at ₹5,530. Immediately above this level lies the key barrier of ₹5,625. Therefore, a confluence of resistance can be observed which makes the recovery difficult.

Until the contract is below ₹5,625, the trend will remain bearish. Also, the 21-DMA was below the 50-DMA before a couple of weeks, indicating considerable bearish momentum.

Going ahead, the contract might resume the move southwards from the current level or from ₹5,625. While the contract has been staying flat for the past few sessions, prolonged consolidation can attract bears.

Given the above factors, traders can short at current level and add more shorts when the contract rallies to ₹5,625. Place initial stop-loss at ₹5,830 and when the price slips below ₹5,300, revise it down to ₹5,625. Shift it further down to ₹5,320 if contract touches ₹5,000. Consider exiting 25 per cent at ₹5,000 and the remaining when the contract falls to ₹4,750.

In case of the contract resumes down-move and breaks below ₹5,300 without rallying to ₹5,625, place stop-loss at ₹5,625. Thereafter, on further fall, modify the stop-loss as suggested above.