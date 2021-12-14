Go short on MCX crude oil

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
The January futures contract of crude oil on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began the downtrend in the final week of October after failing to extend the rally beyond ₹6,200. The sell-off was very sharp and the contract made a low of ₹4,710 in early December.
While it recovered from this low, it is currently testing the 21-day moving average (DMA) at ₹5,450. The futures also face a strong hurdle at ₹5,530. Immediately above this level lies the key barrier of ₹5,625. Therefore, a confluence of resistance can be observed which makes the recovery difficult.
Until the contract is below ₹5,625, the trend will remain bearish. Also, the 21-DMA was below the 50-DMA before a couple of weeks, indicating considerable bearish momentum.
Going ahead, the contract might resume the move southwards from the current level or from ₹5,625. While the contract has been staying flat for the past few sessions, prolonged consolidation can attract bears.
Given the above factors, traders can short at current level and add more shorts when the contract rallies to ₹5,625. Place initial stop-loss at ₹5,830 and when the price slips below ₹5,300, revise it down to ₹5,625. Shift it further down to ₹5,320 if contract touches ₹5,000. Consider exiting 25 per cent at ₹5,000 and the remaining when the contract falls to ₹4,750.
In case of the contract resumes down-move and breaks below ₹5,300 without rallying to ₹5,625, place stop-loss at ₹5,625. Thereafter, on further fall, modify the stop-loss as suggested above.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...