Great Eastern Shipping Company (₹222.3): Buy

Making contact tracing rewarding
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The stock of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 8 per cent with above average on Wednesday, breaching a key resistance at around ₹205. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.
Following a medium-term downtrend from the January high of ₹369, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹168 in late March and found support thereon. Subsequently, the stock changed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily RSI and price rate of change indicator. After moving sideways with an upward bias at around ₹200, the stock had recently breached its 21-DMA. Further, the breakthrough of the immediate resistance at ₹205 has strengthened the near-term bullish momentum.
There has been an increase in daily volume over the past three trading sessions. The daily RSI is charting higher in the neutral region towards the bullish zone and the weekly RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone.
Taking a contrarian stance, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹232 and ₹236 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹217 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The AIISMA app incentivises users to share data about Covid-19 and more
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
The stock of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 8 per cent with above average on Wednesday, breaching a key ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...