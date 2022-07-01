hamburger

Technical Analysis

GSFC (₹131.95): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jun 30, 2022

15/07/2008 MUMBAI: A stock broker watches share prices at a brokerage in house Mumbai, July 15, 2008. The stock markets continued to show distinctly weak trend and the benchmark Sensex was down by 654 points. Photo: Paul Noronha | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

The short-term outlook for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) stock is bearish. The bounce from the June low of ₹114.65 failed to see a decisive break above ₹140. The stock has been falling after making a high of ₹143.6 at the beginning of this week. The sharp 4.66 per cent fall on Thursday has dragged the stock well below the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA), which is currently at ₹137. It also signals the beginning of a fresh leg of fall. The stock can now fall to ₹110 and even ₹100 in the next two-three weeks.

The 21-DMA at ₹143 will be a strong resistance that can cap the upside in case of any bounce.

Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹136. Keep the stop-loss at ₹145. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹128 as soon as the stock falls to ₹122. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹118 as soon the stock touches ₹114.  Book profits at ₹112.

A strong break and a decisive close above ₹143 will be needed to negate the bearish view. Such a break, though less likely can take the stock up to ₹160-₹170.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on July 01, 2022
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you