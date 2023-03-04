Sensex and Nifty 50 have seen a strong bounce after testing their crucial supports last week. The benchmark indices opened the week on a weak note and fell initially as expected. However, the key support on the indices held very well, and the Sensex and Nifty witnessed a strong bounce on Friday recovering all the loss.

The bounce last week gives an initial sign of a bottom formation. However, it is important to see if the indices are getting a strong follow-through rise from here. That will strengthen the case for a trend reversal. As such, the price action over the next couple of weeks will be very crucial which will determine whether a bottom is in place or not.

Barring a few, most sectoral indices have closed in green last week. The BSE IT and BSE Healthcare indices fell the most. They were down 2.31 and 1.38 per cent last week. The BSE Realty index, up 8.19 per cent, surged the most.

FPIs buy

The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Indian equities last week. The equity segment saw a net inflow of $723 million last week. The FPIs have begun the month of March on a positive note by pumping in $1.08 billion in the initial days. As mentioned last week, if the flows increase in the coming weeks, then it would signal that the FPIs are buying dips. It is a very strong positive signal from the long-term perspective.

Nifty 50 (17,594.35)

Nifty fell and remained subdued for most part of the week. The index oscillated around 200-Day Moving Average (currently near 17,400) almost all through the week. On Friday, the index surged breaking above 17,400 recovering all the loss and made a high of 17,644.75. It has come off slightly from there, but closed the week on a positive note at 17,594.35, up 0.74 per cent.

The week ahead: The strong rise on Friday has given a breather for the Nifty. Immediate resistances are at 17,650 and 17,710 – the 21-Day Moving Average. A strong break above 17,710 can take the Nifty up to 17,800 this week. A further break above 17,800 will then pave way for a test of 18,000 levels again. Such a move to 18,000 will strengthen the long-term bullish scenario.

If Nifty fails to breach 17,710, then it can fall back to 17,400 again. We expect 17,400 to limit the downside for now. However, if a break below 17,400 is seen, then an extended fall to 17,250-17,200 is possible.

Broadly, 17,400-17,200 will continue to remain as a strong support zone.

Medium-term outlook: The crucial 17,300-17,200 support zone has held very well. This keeps the long-term bullish outlook intact. However, 18,000-18,150 will be a crucial resistance zone to watch. Nifty has to rise past 18,150 to clear the way for targeting 19,500 initially and then 20,000-20,500 eventually in the coming months.

So, for now, a broad sideways consolidation between 17,200 and 18,200 is also a possibility for some time. As long as Nifty stays above 17,200, the broader outlook will remain positive. The bullish view will go wrong only if Nifty falls below 17,000.

Sensex (59,808.97)

The support at 58,700-58,400 region mentioned last week has held very well as expected. Sensex made a low of 58,795.97 and has risen back sharply recovering all the loss last week. The index has closed at 59,808.97, up 0.58 per cent.

The week ahead: The price action last week indicates that Sensex lacks strong sellers below 59,000. This leaves the near-term outlook positive. We can expect the index to sustain above 59,000 going forward.

The chances are high for the Sensex to rise towards 61,000-61,200 in a week or two. Intermediate resistances are at 60,250 and 60,650.

The 59,000-58,500 region will continue to act as a strong support. Sensex will come under pressure only if it breaks below 58,500.

Medium-term outlook: The big picture continues to remain positive. As long as the Sensex sustains above 58,000, the long-term outlook will remain bullish. We retain our view of seeing 64,000 initially and then 65,000-66,000 eventually on the upside in the coming weeks.

A decisive close above 61,000 will indicate a trend reversal and open the doors for the above-mentioned targets.

The bullish outlook will get negated only if the Sensex falls below 58,000. But that looks less likely as seen from the charts.

Resistances to watch 17,650, 17,710 on the Nifty 60,250, 60,650 on the Sensex 42,000, 42,500 on the Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank (41,251.35)

The Nifty Bank index witnessed a strong reversal last week recovering all the loss made in the week earlier. The index rose 3.36 per cent and closed at 41,251.35. This has reduced the danger of seeing a steep fall to 38,000 that we had cautioned last week. However, the chance of this fall has not been ruled out completely.

For the coming week, if the Nifty Bank index manages to sustain above 41,000, a further rise to 41,800-42,000 can be seen. A break above 42,000 will see an extended rise to 42,500.

The levels of 42,000 and 42,500 are very crucial resistances. Failure to break any of these resistances can drag the Nifty Bank index down to 41,000 initially and then even to 40,000-39,000.

In that case, 39,500-42,000/42,500 can be the broad range of trade for some more weeks. It will also keep the danger of seeing 38,000 on the downside alive.

Nifty Bank index has to breach 42,500 to bring back the bullishness. Such a break will only open the doors for a fresh rally to 44,500-45,000.

Dow Jones (33,390.97)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell initially as expected last week. However, the fall did not extend up to 32,000. The index made a low of 32,500.71 on Wednesday and has risen back sharply from there recovering all the loss. A comment from one of the US Federal Reserve officials supporting for a 25-basis point rate hike in March triggered this reversal in the Dow.

Support is in the 33,100-33,000 region. Resistances are around 33,500 and at 33,720. A strong break above 33,720 will ease the downside pressure and take the Dow Jones up to 34,200 and 34,500. A strong rise past 34,500 is needed to bring back the bullishness completely.

Failure to break 34,500 can keep the Dow Jones in a broad range of 32,500-34,500 for some time.