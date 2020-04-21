IndusInd Bank (₹400.8): Sell

‘The best lesson from Covid-19 is to be humble’
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of IndusInd Bank at current levels. The stock plummeted 12 per cent on Tuesday, after recently testing resistance at ₹480. The short-term key resistance at ₹480 is limiting the upside.
Following a corrective up-move from the key support band between ₹280 and ₹310, the stock encountered a key resistance at ₹480 on Monday. Thereafter, the stock began to decline and resumed the intermediate-term downtrend that has been in place since testing a key resistance at ₹1,580 this January. The stock can continue to trend down in the coming trading sessions.
IndusInd Bank now tests the 21-DMA and support at ₹400. A slump below this base will strengthen the downtrend. The daily RSI has re-entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the negative territory implying selling interest.
The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Targets are ₹385 and ₹375. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹411 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...