Initiate long in rupee with tight stop-loss

Gordon Murray’s new T.50 to be a driver-centric supercar unlike any other
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) ended flat at 74.93 on Thursday against the dollar (USD) following the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While not cutting rates is a positive for the Indian currency, higher inflation outlook does not bode well.
Today, INR has opened with gap-down open at 75.05. If it sustains below this level, the exchange rate might move towards 75.1 and 75.3, which are the nearest support levels. On the other hand, if the local currency rebounds above 75, it can face hindrance at 74.8 and 74.7.
The FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) were net buyers yesterday as they bought domestic assets worth ₹637 crore (equity and debt combined). Though the amount is not very significant, consistent inflows can support the rupee.
The dollar index registered a fresh low of 92.53 yesterday; however, the downtrend lack momentum and it was largely flat throughout yesterday’s session. Moreover, the price action in the daily chart indicates that the index is possibility entering a consolidation phase between the low of 92.53 and 94. But the overall trend in bearish and a decisive break below the low can attract selling interest.
The rupee has opened below the important level of 75. But it has now filled the gap, indicating that the bears lack momentum. Notably, as INR treads near 75, the risk-reward ratio is favourable for rupee long positions. So, traders can buy INR with a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 75.1 and 75.3
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.7
Will be the most expensive supercar on our roads, if one does make it here
Its Indian arm, TKM, is ushering in changes at work and dealerships
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
There is a unique advantage in going for critical illness policies of general insurers, and that is ...
The stock of REC gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, rebounding from a key support level ...
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1026101010551070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A new Covid-19 lab at the University of Mumbai is helping people grapple with the angst of social disruptions ...
Durian, the smelly fruit that comes in many varieties, demands attention and reaction from everyone around it
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...